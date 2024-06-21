Several Steelers Training With Pass-Rush Specialist

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are off for another month before reporting to training camp on July 24, a bulk of the front seven is putting in extra work ahead of time. As shared to Cam Heyward’s Instagram story Friday afternoon, DL Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, DL Tyson Alualu, and Heyward linked up with pass-rush specialist Dez Walker for some offseason training.

“Dawg days,” the caption read as it showed the photo of the group.

Though a free agent, Alualu and Heyward have trained together for years. Alualu, now 37, continued his NFL career last season by signing with the Detroit Lions late in the year. He appeared in two regular-season games and the Lions’ playoff run before being eliminated in the NFC Championship Game.

In previous years, many Steelers lineman and linebackers trained with Chuck Smith, a well-regarded pass-rush “guru.” But the Baltimore Ravens hired Smith last year as their designated pass-rush coach, making him a non-option to train a bunch of Steelers.

Walker, once described as a “disciple” of Smith, previously served as the USFL New Jersey Generals’ defensive line coach. According to his site, he’s worked with the likes of Justin Madubuike, Maxx Crosby, Grady Jarrett, and current and former Steelers like Bud Dupree and Heyward.

Earlier this week, Walker shared clips of Heyward working on pass-rush moves.

Coming off a torn groin that greatly impacted his pass rush in 2023, Heyward finished with just two sacks. He’s looking to bounce-back and return closer to the double-digit marks he recorded in 2021 and 2022.

Entering their second NFL seasons, Herbig and Benton are being counted on for big contributions. Herbig is expected to become the team’s No. 3 outside linebacker but with starter-caliber talent while Benton will be the team’s starting defensive tackle. Herbig will need to show he can stay productive with increased volume and reps while Benton will look to finish sack chances he couldn’t a year ago, ending his rookie season with just one quarterback takedown.