Sean Payton Thinks WR Courtland Sutton Will Attend Broncos’ Mandatory Minicamp, Doesn’t Know ‘For Sure’

The next critical point in the offseason schedule for any malcontented players to make a statement as part of their contract negotiations is the mandatory minicamp. Several teams began their minicamps this week and several others, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be starting next week. One other team around the NFL to monitor next week is the Denver Broncos. WR Courtland Sutton has been holding out of the voluntary OTA practices so far with hopes of getting a new contract, so it will be interesting to see if he ramps up the pressure on getting a new contract, which could be a step forward toward him becoming an eventual trade possibility for the Steelers.

Sean Payton spoke to the media following an OTA practice this afternoon and was asked if he expects Sutton to be there for the mandatory portion of the offseason program.

“Broncos coach Sean Payton said he thinks Courtland Sutton will be at minicamp next week,” wrote Denver Gazette Broncos insider Chris Tomasson on X.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he thinks Courtland Sutton will be at minicamp next week — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 4, 2024

Two other notable receivers around the league also looking for a new contract have begun their holdout during mandatory minicamp. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was a no-show for the first day, and San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk followed suit. If Sutton does indeed show up, it would reinforce what Payton has been saying recently that they do not intend to deal Sutton and they value him as a leader within the organization. It would be a sign that the contract talks maybe aren’t so far apart between the two parties.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be here for minicamp. I mean, it’s mandatory,” Payton said in his post-practice press conference. “And when I’ve been asked about Courtland, I’m gonna say this, man. I just know his work ethic…I think that’ll work itself out, so yeah, I think he’ll be here. But I don’t know that for sure.”

I Sutton does end up holding out, it could be the first step toward a possible trade at some point this offseason.

Sutton would be a more affordable option for the Steelers over somebody like Aiyuk, but he is reportedly looking for somewhere in the ballpark of $15 to $16 million average annual value. That would instantly make him the highest-paid offensive player for the Steelers but isn’t that high of an asking price considering the rapidly inflating WR market.