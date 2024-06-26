Scotty Miller, Russell Wilson Had ‘A Little Bit Of Chemistry’ During Spring Practices, According To Steelers Insider

After WR George Pickens, the receiving group for the Pittsburgh Steelers has quite a bit of sorting out to do during training camp. Roman Wilson’s roster spot is safe as a fresh third-round pick, but an argument could be made that nobody else in that room is a lock to make the 53-man roster. There’s Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Dez Fitzpatrick, Deuce Watts, Marquez Callaway, and others competing for four or five roster spots.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Miller is a player to watch at training camp after forming a connection with QB Russell Wilson.

“The one guy who stood out to me among the receivers—I don’t think he’s a No. 2—but I think he could earn a spot on this team is Scotty Miller,” Fittipaldo said during 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “Scotty Miller and Russell Wilson had a little bit of chemistry in OTAs and minicamp. Russ looked at him a lot, and I wanna see if that continues up at Saint Vincent as well.”

There’s been an awful lot of talk about the Steelers making a significant addition at wide receiver, but with the contract market being the way that it is, that is easier said than done. There is at least a decent chance that the Steelers roll into the season with what they have. We have heard positive reports coming out of OTAs and minicamp on Austin and Jefferson. Now Miller joins that discussion.

He has a background with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, which probably gives him an edge over the players who are learning his offense for the first time. He didn’t start any games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, but he appeared in all 17. He had just 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Back in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had 33 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns while working with QB Tom Brady.

Entering the league at 5091, 174 pounds, Miller has a similar build to many of the receivers who will be competing in Latrobe. What he does bring is 4.36 speed. The Steelers figure to be a run-first offense, but that will present opportunities for play-action passing and making use of Wilson’s excellent deep ball that has served him so well throughout the course of his career.

As Fittipaldo noted, it seems unlikely that Miller emerges as a WR2 option, but his chemistry with Wilson could give him an inside track to a spot on the 53-man roster.