Schefter: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Signing Long-Term Deal, Setting Market For Najee Harris

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is cashing in with a four-year, $36 million deal to remain with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots and RB Rhamondre Stevenson reached agreement on a four-year extension for $36 million, including $17M fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

A deal between both sides was expected. Earlier this month, new head coach Jerod Mayo said the Patriots and Stevenson were closing in on a long-term deal.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stevenson receives a $8 million signing bonus. There are also incentives where he could earn up to $12 million based on scrimmage yards or accolades. He lays out a detailed list of Stevenson’s incentives here, increasing the max value of the contract to $48 million.

The #Patriots are giving RB Rhamondre Stevenson an $8M signing bonus, plus there are a total of $12M available in incentives based on reaching at least $1,400 yards and becoming a Pro Bowler or All-Pro. https://t.co/90qpi4AHwn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2024

The contract makes Stevenson one of the higher-paid backs in football. His $9 million average yearly value places him seventh in the NFL, jumping the contracts Derrick Henry, D’Andre Swift, and Tony Pollard received earlier this year in free agency. RB Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back, signing a new deal that will pay him $19 million average yearly value.

While the Patriots signing a player to a long-term deal typically isn’t headline news here, this contract likely sets the floor for Najee Harris. Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option in May, but GM Omar Khan recently kept the door open to a long-term deal. For Harris’ camp, it’s difficult to see him take less money per year than what Stevenson just received. It’s a point Dave Bryan has made in the lead-up to Stevenson’s extension.

Dave also outlined what a summer Najee Harris extension might look like. That deal would give Harris a $9 million signing bonus with roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026. Effectively, it would be a one-year, $10.2 million contract with two option years for Pittsburgh.

Considering the Steelers weren’t willing to pay Harris’ $6.79 million option for 2025, they may not be willing to offer a long-term deal above what Stevenson received. If not, and assuming they don’t use a costly franchise tag next year, Harris will hit free agency in March 2025.

Like Harris, Stevenson was part of the 2021 draft class. Over three years, he’s rushed for 2,265 yards and 14 scores while catching 121 passes. Stevenson has just one 1,000-yard season and rushed for only 619 yards across 12 games last year. Harris has put up stronger numbers (3,269 yards and 22 rushing TDs) and been more durable and available, never missing a game in his career. His agents will be sure to make that point should the Steelers attempt any negotiations later this summer.