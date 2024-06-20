Schefter: Former Steelers WR Denzel Mims To Sign With Jacksonville Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers cleared some roster space over the last two days with WR Denzel Mims and S Trenton Thompson being released/waived. Mims found another team rather quickly with the Jacksonville Jaguars signing him, per Adam Schefter on X.

Former Jets WR Denzel Mims, whom the Steelers released this week, is signing today with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per sources. pic.twitter.com/wdlq2QoWiF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

He had been with the team since last October on the practice squad and the 90-man offseason roster. But with the crowded WR room that has seen several additions this offseason, he was one of the early odd men out.

Denzel Mims was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He never appeared in a regular-season game for the Steelers, but in three seasons with the Jets, he had 42 receptions for 676 yards for an average of 16.1 yards per reception. At 6-3, 207 pounds, Mims had a lot of potential entering the league as a high draft pick but has failed to live up to expectations.

His rookie season got off to an okay start with 23 receptions for 357 yards, but those remain his career-high marks entering his fifth season in the league, and he failed to play a single snap in 2023.

The Steelers have a lot to figure out at wide receiver, and they chose to move on from Mims before training camp even began. Now, he will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster throughout training camp starting next month.

The Jaguars have Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Brian Thomas Jr. as their top options, but there is some room to compete for a depth spot on the roster. Mims will have Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones throwing him passes in practice with Lawrence fresh off signing a five-year, $275 million extension with $200 million in guarantees.

The Steelers have yet to announce any corresponding roster moves to fill the spots of either Mims or Thompson, so we should be hearing about those in the coming days.