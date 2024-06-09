Russell Wilson On What Game He’s Looking Forward To Most: ‘All 17, Plus Three Or Four’

Russell Wilson has certainly done his part in endearing himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans since signing with the team this offseason.

Wilson was in attendance at a celebrity basketball game that featured Damar Hamlin among other former Pittsburgh athletes. During the game, he was quickly interviewed by Prospect Media, who asked which game he’s looking forward to the most.

“All 17, plus three or four,” said Wilson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prospect Media (@prospectmedia)

Music to Steelers fans’ ears.

It’s no secret that the team has struggled to make much headway in the playoffs in recent history. It’s been 15 years since they have lifted the Lombardi trophy and seven since the last playoff win, a focus of team owner Art Rooney and the front office.

“We’ve had enough of this. It’s time to get some wins. It’s time to take these next steps. There’s some urgency there, for sure,” said Rooney to reporters following the team’s playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

That mindset and sentiment is the driving force behind the reason Wilson was brought to Pittsburgh. After a couple seasons of sputtering success with Kenny Pickett at the wheel, the franchise is hoping Wilson will provide a stabilizing force for the team, something he wasn’t able to do in Denver.

Still, his experience after appearing in two Super Bowls, winning one, is invaluable for a team lacking in players with Super Bowl experience.

Wilson also went on to talk about the city of Pittsburgh and how he’s enjoyed his stay thus far.

“I think the culture’s amazing,” said Wilson. “Obviously the black and gold, you know the whole city is lit about it. It’s a big-time sports town.”

Wilson has done well entrenching himself in Pittsburgh culture recently, most recently appearing on stage at a Kenny Chensey concert with the Zac Brown Band.

If nothing else, Wilson certainly has shown his professional approach and media savvy in the past few months, now let’s just hope he can back up his words.