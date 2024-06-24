Report: WR Brandon Aiyuk Meets With 49ers Monday

Though it’s unclear how much progress will be achieved or if a new contract is imminent, lines of communication are open between WR Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers. With Aiyuk still in search of a long-term deal, ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers S Ryan Clark reports that Aiyuk is meeting with the 49ers Monday.

That news was shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter/X.

49ers disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk is meeting today with the 49ers, as ESPN’s @Realrclark25 reported on NFL Live. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2024

Aiyuk recently posted a photo on his Instagram story of him on a jet in the Bay Area.

Here’s what Clark laid out on Monday’s edition of NFL Live.

“They’re actually meeting with the San Francisco 49ers today,” Clark told the show. “He and his representation, Ryan Williams of Athletes First. And Brandon Aiyuk told us that he wanted to set this meeting up himself. And when he was sitting with The Pivot, he said that he’s taking these negotiations personal. That the way that they have negotiated with him, the way that they have told him why he’s worth what he’s worth, it has touched him. It has affected him.

“He says he wants to be in San Francisco first but is comfortable playing elsewhere if that’s something that the San Francisco 49ers are willing to do via trade.”

Per Schefter, the 49ers will be represented by GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan. Both have been steadfast in their hope of keeping Aiyuk a 49er long-term.

Aiyuk has been attempting to work out a long-term all offseason, a process complicated by a red-hot receiver marker where a handful of players have gotten paid. Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, and Justin Jefferson are among the list of wide receivers to receive $28 million-plus per season. Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb are likely to join that club before the start of the season.

Reportedly, Aiyuk thought a deal was going to get done shortly before the draft. But those talks ostensibly fell through. Now, trainer T.J. Houshmandzadeh says Brandon Aiyuk would take a deal on par with the St. Brown deal that paid out an average yearly value of $30 million. Other reports indicate that the 49ers’ best offer has only come up to $26 million per season as the team has spent the offseason paying other players like WR Jauan Jennings and RB Christian McCaffrey while spending a first-round pick on WR Ricky Pearsall.

It’s not clear how close today’s conversations between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers could push them to a deal. There’s a chance the meeting could end with the two sides realizing they’re still far apart, potentially sparking more trade rumors. Aiyuk has certainly fanned the flames. Last week, he posted a TikTok video telling Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, “they said they don’t want me back,” implying the 49ers were moving on. That seems unlikely to be the case but was social media posturing to pressure the 49ers to step up their offer.

Clark added that in his meeting with Aiyuk for his The Pivot Podcast, Aiyuk was joined by Daniels. The two are good friends and were teammates at Arizona State during Daniels’ freshman season. Clark thinks they could reunite in the NFL.

“I’m not a tea leaf reader, but the way that that sounds is that Brandon Aiyuk wouldn’t mind playing in Washington,” he said.

Pittsburgh has seemingly been in the market for a starting wide receiver since trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. They’ve been linked to Aiyuk and teammate Deebo Samuel along with the Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton.