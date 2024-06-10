Rapoport: Panthers Will Work Out Ex-Steelers WR Hakeem Butler

The Carolina Panthers are expected to workout former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Hakeem Butler. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team will bring Butler in before they break following OTAs.

The #Panthers are expected to work out UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler before summer break, source says. The All-XFL pick had 45 catches for a league-best 652 receiving yards and 5 TDs for the St. Louis Battlehawks this season. A potential intriguing addition. pic.twitter.com/huo9elhP3s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2024

Butler is coming off a strong spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks. Named UFL Offensive Player of the Year, he caught 45 passes for over 650 yards and five touchdowns. His tape included dynamic plays and one-handed snags, flashing the skillset that got him drafted out of Iowa State.

However, Butler struggled to turn good springs into promising falls. A fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, he’s appeared in just two career games and, at 28 years old, has yet to catch an NFL pass. After a solid XFL season in 2023, the Steelers signed him last May. Though Butler entered camp as a promising figure, he quickly faded. Throughout the summer, he struggled to make plays, separate, and was waived/injured in late August before being released outright in September.

This could be his last NFL shot. Butler played well enough this year to warrant another look, but it’s doubtful he will receive a third. The Panthers are looking for additional help after bolstering their WR unit for QB Bryce Young. The team traded for Pittsburgh’s Dionte Johnson in March while drafting Xavier Legette in the first round of this year’s draft. Even if signed, Hakeem Butler will still have to battle to make the 53-man roster. We’ll update you if he signs.

While the Steelers have been searching far and wide for receiver help, a reunion almost certainly won’t happen. Pittsburgh is focused on its new group of wideouts battling for a spot. Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller will look to capture the final spots on the team’s 53, while Denzel Mims, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Marquez Callaway are among the notable names behind them.