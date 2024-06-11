Rapoport: Ja’Marr Chase Present For Bengals Minicamp

While he skipped voluntary OTAs as he seeks a new contract, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is present for the team’s mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported.

#Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase, who has skipped OTAs and wants a new contract, is present for mandatory minicamp, sources say. He was there for media day yesterday and is in the building today. pic.twitter.com/vxnjFTfIH1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2024

Chase is coming off a season where he had a career-high 100 receptions to go with 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl. With the wide receiver market inflating, Chase is looking to cash in as he enters the fourth year of his career. The Bengals made a sizable investment in Joe Burrow last season, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Now his top receiver wants a piece of the pie, as well.

Chase skipped voluntary OTAs along with fellow receiver Tee Higgins, who is currently on the franchise tag and has requested a trade, although it seems as if the Bengals are unlikely to grant his request. Higgins isn’t expected to show for mandatory minicamp, and Rapoport tweeted that Higgins is not currently present.

The Bengals are looking to return to the postseason after finishing last in the AFC North in 2024, largely due to Joe Burrow suffering a season-ending injury. They have the talent to do so if Burrow can stay healthy, and Chase will be a major part of their success. He was their leading receiver on a team that went to the Super Bowl as a rookie, and he’s gone over 1,000 yards in each of his three NFL seasons, despite only playing 12 games in 2022.

The situation with Higgins is a little bit more fascinating. He holds more leverage than Chase right now with him being on the franchise tag, but Chase is more of a long-term priority for the Bengals, and the front office is likely breathing a sigh of relief that he showed up for minicamp.