Ranking The Rooms: AFC North Safeties

Throughout the history of the AFC North, a number of big-name, star safeties have resided in the rugged division.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu and Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed come to mind. Those two helped not only set the tone for the position in the division, they laid the foundation for what was ahead in the new-age football at the safety position as well.

While the division doesn’t have that star power at the top entering the 2024 season, there might be a debate regarding not only the best safety in the division, but the best safety room overall as well.

The Steelers and Ravens should continue to duke it out at the safety position for division hierarchy moving forward due to the presence of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kyle Hamilton. How does the pecking order shake out this year? Let’s take a look.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

I went back and forth so many times here trying to figure out who has the best safety room. Ultimately I landed on the Steelers due to not only having one of the best safeties in football in Minkah Fitzpatrick, but also having strong depth as well.

Last summer the Steelers were No. 1 in the rankings, and even with Fitzpatrick having a down year due to injuries, the Steelers still reign supreme at the position.

Having veterans Damontae Kazee and DeShon Elliott behind Fitzpatrick is huge. In the past, Fitzpatrick has been asked to wear a number of hats for the Steelers, which has hindered his play-making abilities at times. That was the case last season, along with injuries.

But now, with Kazee returning for a third season in Pittsburgh and Elliott signing in free agency to be that box defender, the Steelers’ safety room looks rather strong.

Elliott is the key piece here behind Fitzpatrick. If he can be that run-support safety, live in the box and give the Steelers good reps, Pittsburgh will be able to move Fitzpatrick all over in search of turnovers. He’s at his best in that role.

Behind the trio, the Steelers have special teams ace and dependable defender Miles Killebrew back for another year. Though he has made a career on special teams, he’s also held his own when called upon defensively. The Steelers also are seemingly converting rookie cornerback Ryan Watts to safety, especially after the surprising release of Trenton Thompson last week. Watts is a big, physical defender who can handle safety or cornerback and provides good versatility.

Veterans Jalen Elliott and Nate Meadors will battle it out for a practice squad role, giving Pittsburgh some comfort there from an experience standpoint.

This is a deep, talented group overall that seemingly fits well together, at least on paper.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton took a star turn in 2023 for the Ravens, becoming a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, playing all over and making plays left and right. That’s what Baltimore was expecting when it drafted him in the first round in 2022, and safe to say he hasn’t disappointed.

Now, with former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald Seattle’s head coach, Hamilton will again be looked at to hold down a key role and change the looks on the back end for the Ravens. It’s a tall task, but he’s an elite-level player.

Having veteran Marcus Williams as a running mate is huge. Williams is so steady, so dependable. He saw his interceptions drop from four in 2022 to just one last season, but he’s that true centerfield-type safety, one who can roam all over and make plays on the football. He’s not going to do much around the line of scrimmage, but you aren’t going to get behind him much in the passing game. Great complementary piece to Hamilton.

What hurt the Ravens for me this year was losing Geno Stone, not only losing him in free agency, but losing him within the division. Without Stone, the Ravens have a depth issue at safety.

Ar’Darius Washington will be counted on in a large role in 2024. He played just 113 defensive snaps last season, so he’ll have to prove he can handle an uptick in playing time on defense. The Ravens also brought in rookie Sanoussi Kane in the draft, landing the Purdue product in the seventh round, taking a flier on a physical safety.

Baltimore also went big at the position with undrafted free agents, landing Beau Brade and Jordan Toles in an effort to throw bodies at the position. Brade was very productive at Maryland but went undrafted for a reason. One of Kane or Brade will have a role defensively for the Ravens though in 2024.

It would not be surprising to see Baltimore add a veteran safety following final cuts at the end of training camp.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Landing Geno Stone in free agency and snagging him away from the Ravens was huge for the Bengals. He had a breakout season in 2023, picking off a position-leading seven passes. Stone was all over the field for the Ravens as a sub-package player and now elevates into a true starting role in Cincinnati.

He’s a sound tackler, has great ball skills and always seems to be in a great position. It was a good get for the Bengals.

Along with Stone, the Bengals bring back veteran Vonn Bell to hold down a key role at safety. Bell spent the 2023 season with the Panthers and had his struggles, but he’s back in a familiar spot in Cincinnati, where he thrived in 2022, picking off a career-high four passes.

The key piece here for the Bengals is former Alabama standout Jordan Battle, who enters Year 2. Battle had 71 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 17 games last season for the Bengals, starting seven. He has a very high ceiling and could really change the trajectory of the safety position for the Bengals if he develops and reaches expectations. Losing Jesse Bates III was tough last offseason, but Battle could be their next standout at the position.

Cincinnati invested in the position heavy this offseason, drafting Daijahn Anthony out of Ole Miss, and adding Michael Dowell and PJ Jules as undrafted free agents. Anthony is a very intriguing piece, one with great ball skills and a real edge to his game.

Tycen Anderson returns as a special teams piece, too.

The Bengals could move up a spot next summer in these rankings if guys develop and take off as expected.

4. Cleveland Browns

Grant Delpit was good for the Browns in 2023, but he was hampered by injuries and played in just 13 games after breaking out for the Browns in 2022.

He’s back for the 2024 season and is healthy, so he should be able to play at a high level once again. He’s a dynamic safety, one who can play downhill physically and also cover well with great ball skills. Health is the issue.

Juan Thornhill was a solid signing last offseason, but he was nowhere near as impactful as Cleveland was expecting, failing to force a turnover on the year while playing in just 11 games. A bounce back appears in the cards for the former Chiefs safety who has eight career interceptions and has ball-hawking tendencies at the position.

Cleveland also brought back veteran Rodney McLeod for a final season, giving the veteran another shot to go out in style in his career. McLeod played in just 10 games last season before suffering a torn biceps tendon, ending his season. He, like Thornhill, wasn’t impactful when on the field.

The Browns didn’t really address the position this offseason. Instead, they chose to run it back with depth pieces in D’Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman, and the only outside signing they had was landing Brady Breeze in the summer. Depth is a concern here behind Thornhill and McLeod.

They’re another candidate to add a piece or two at the position later this summer in training camp and before the start of the regular season. A lot is riding on Delpit getting back to his 2022 level of play to elevate the group.

2023 AFC North S rankings:

No. 1 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 2 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 3 – Cleveland Browns

No. 4 – Cincinnati Bengals