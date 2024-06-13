Pro Football Focus Ranks Zach Frazier Outside NFL’s Top-25 Centers

Despite making a clear upgrade at the center position with the selection of Zach Frazier in the 2024 NFL Draft to replace the released Mason Cole, the Pittsburgh Steelers are somehow worse off in Pro Football Focus’ position rankings.
Last summer, PFF ranked Cole 22nd among centers entering the 2023 season. This summer, Frazier — who has yet to play an NFL snap but was arguably the top center in the draft class — checks in at No. 29.
Frazier finds himself one spot behind Tampa Bay’s Graham Barton, another rookie, who is making a shift from tackle in college to center in the NFL. Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey is PFF’s top-ranked center.
Though Frazier finds himself competing against the likes of Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum at center, the expectation is that Frazier will be the starting center Week 1 for the Black and Gold.
“Frazier was one of the most productive centers in the country for West Virginia in 2023, earning a 77.1 grade, ranking 12th among centers, and allowing just six pressures in 12 games,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness writes. “His 83.8 pass-blocking grade was a top-10 mark in the country, too. Frazier will likely start the season at center for the Steelers in Year 1.”
The Steelers entered the offseason needing to upgrade the center position in a major way after Cole really struggled in 2023. The veteran struggled to properly snap the football last season and was a mess in pass protection, leading the Steelers to cutting ties with Cole in late February.
In free agency the Steelers were quiet at the position, putting the onus on the position in the 2024 NFL Draft. After landing Washington’s Troy Fautanu in the first round, the Steelers had the board fall to them in the second round and landed Frazier, giving them a potential stalwart at center for the foreseeable future.
Frazier brings a real edge to the position and a toughness that will help set the tone from a run-game perspective. He’s the not biggest or the best athlete, but he’s a football player through and through and finds ways to win over and over.
Now, the Steelers have that plug-and-play center, addressing a massive need and potentially giving the them the next high-end center in franchise history.
Frazier should be able to improve his rankings next summer, rather than being one of the league’s worst starting centers in PFF’s eyes.