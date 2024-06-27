Pittsburgh Could ‘Resurrect’ Russell Wilson’s Career, Analyst Believes

Under Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Russell Wilson could have a fine Third Act of his career. One that might push him over the top into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Reacting to Wilson’s recent video showing him in the boxing ring, Brooks poked a little fun at his form, but the larger and more positive point was about his chances with the Steelers.

“I’m a firm believer that going to Pittsburgh is really going to help resurrect his Hall of Fame chance if he’s able to get it done in the Steel City,” Brooks told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on The Insiders. “All that magic that left his game will be back on his game and his name. I’m excited to see what he does under the leadership of Mike Tomlin.”

Russell Wilson is aiming to reverse course after two difficult years in Denver. That came with two different head coaches but underwhelming results in both seasons, missing the playoffs. Joining Pittsburgh should create more stability with a stronger supporting cast in key areas. The Steelers have a better running game, though it must get off to a quicker start. That is a reasonable ask, with a revamped and improved offensive line that’s the Steelers’ best in at least five years.

As Brooks implies and other analysts have said, if Wilson can’t succeed in Pittsburgh, it could spell an early end to his career. Wilson is on record saying he would like to play into his 40s. Wilson didn’t have to wait long to find a new home with the Steelers, immediately visiting the New York Giants and Pittsburgh while the Las Vegas Raiders showed interest. But a poor year with a highly regarded franchise would make for a real negative mark without any excuse on an ever-changing franchise.

Mitch Trubisky quickly signed with Pittsburgh as a reclamation project, failed with the Steelers, and had to settle for a backup job back in Buffalo. Russell Wilson is much older and could have difficulty finding a suitor, especially to start in 2025 if things go south in 2024.

There’s been as much attention on the Steelers’ quarterbacks as there has been in years. Frankly, there isn’t much else to add to the storylines, and this is fodder until camp begins late next month. But once the reps and games begin to count, the spotlight will be bright on Pittsburgh’s situation—good or bad.