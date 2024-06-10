PFF: Russell Wilson Among Players With Most To Prove

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million deal after two subpar seasons with the Denver Broncos. Denver released Wilson and is paying most of his salary, but the Steelers have hope that he can elevate the team’s quarterback room. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes that this is Wilson’s last year to prove that he’s capable of starting, and named him one of 10 players with the most to prove in 2024.

“Wilson signed just a one-year deal, and Justin Fields will assuredly be ready to step in if the former Super Bowl champ falters. So, this year could be his last to prove he deserves a starting gig,” Locker wrote.

Across the media spectrum, there’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Wilson will actually get a chance to start Week One, and that Fields could win the job outright. But Wilson has more pedigree as a former Super Bowl champion, and he could turn things around in Arthur Smith’s offense.

Smith talked about catering his offense to what guys do well, and Locker pointed out that Wilson has graded out well as a runner and limits turnovers. Limiting turnovers is going to be key, and while Fields does offer more upside as a runner, it’s not something that’s a weakness for Wilson. Smith can find creative ways to use Wilson in the passing game while also utilizing his legs a bit.

If Wilson ends up being the same player he was in Denver, particularly in 2022, then Fields is going to get his opportunity. But his numbers with the Broncos last season weren’t terrible, and the way he played would certainly represent an upgrade over what the Steelers got from Kenny Pickett. The problem may be the weapons around Wilson, as the team doesn’t have a clear-cut WR2 right now, with rookie Roman Wilson the most likely to assume the role as it stands right now. But with a strong run game and strong defense, two things that helped Wilson succeed in Seattle, this could be the season where he turns things around.

But he does have a lot to prove this season. The fact that Denver is paying most of his salary, taking on the largest dead cap hit of all time, likely doesn’t help his standing around the league, and if he struggles in Pittsburgh, the idea that he’s done as a starting quarterback will begin to take shape. Wilson has to prove he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback, and if doesn’t do so early for the Steelers, he could lose his job to Fields.