Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Town Hall Early Roster Predictions (Offense)

Steelers Town Hall

Several Steelers Depot readers discuss the Black and Gold every Monday night on the Clubhouse app. We started discussing a collective opinion on what the Steelers initial 53-man roster might look like starting with the offense. There are already changes due to Pittsburgh’s most recent transactions, but we will adjust as we approach training camp. Next Monday, we’ll be predicting the defense and adjusting the offense.

Here is the offense we produced this past Monday:

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson

Justin Fields

Kyle Allen

Practice Squad – John Rhys Plumlee

No surprises here. Three quarterbacks with a fourth stashed on the practice squad. We considered going with two on the 53-man roster due to the new emergency quarterback rules but kept the belt-and-suspenders approach the Steelers have used in the past.

Running Backs

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Cordarrelle Patterson

Daijun Edwards

Practice Squad – La’Mical Perine and Jonathan Ward

Arthur Smith’s offense emphasizes more running back and tight end play. So, we loaded up on running backs knowing that Patterson will primarily be a kick returner.

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth

Darnell Washington

Rodney Williams

Connor Heyward – (TE/FB)

Practice Squad – MyCole Pruitt and FB Jack Colletto

We hope that Darnell Washington gets more targets along with Freiermuth this season. Rodney Williams kept for his special teams contributions over Pruitt. Also, we thought a nine-year veteran might make it to the practice squad. We debated whether the Steelers would keep a true fullback along with Heyward but decided that the Steelers would go with Heyward and activate Colletto from the practice squad for certain games.

Wide Receivers

George Pickens

Van Jefferson

Calvin Austin III

Roman Wilson

Dez Fitzpatrick

Denzel Mims (Steelers released Mims after we made this prediction)

Practice Squad – Quez Watkins

The first four receivers are obvious choices. But then we could not decide whether the Steelers would keep five or six receivers on the roster. We believe the Steelers may sign or trade for another receiver but will wait until that happens. A little surprised Mims was released before training camp since he stayed on the practice squad most of last season, though he was never activated.

Offensive Line

Broderick Jones

Troy Fautanu

Dan Moore

James Daniels

Isaac Seumalo

Nate Herbig

Zach Frazier

Mason McCormick

Practice Squad – Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook

We wanted to keep one or two others on the 53-man roster but needed to save room for the defense and specialists. Versatility is a key, so Herbig stayed on to backup Frazier and the guards. Anderson can play all the offensive line positions, so a valuable practice squad addition we hope goes unnoticed.

Specialists

Chris Boswell

Cameron Johnston

Christian Kuntz

The specialists don’t have much competition. Matthew Wright is a practice squad possibility, but we already have eight of 16 slots filled.

Conclusion

We had 25 offensive players in our initial prediction, but with Mims’ release we now have 24. Next week, we’ll select the defense and make any adjustments to the offense based on new transactions. Did we miss any offensive player on the current roster we should have included? Let us know.

