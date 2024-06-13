Payton Wilson Thrilled To Learn From Teammates In Pittsburgh, ‘I’m In Football Heaven’

Wanting to be an NFL player is one thing, but getting there and staying with a team is tricky. Most players only last a few years, and the ones who reach the top and become the best of the best only get there by putting a massive amount of work in. Steelers’ rookie linebacker Payton Wilson seems to understand this, as he recently spoke about how much he loves football and how much it’s meant to him to be working with the guys in the Steelers’ locker room.

Speaking to the media after the second day of minicamp, Wilson was asked if he’s past the wonderment phase of becoming an NFL player, as you can’t stop and smell the roses for too long. Wilson gave an answer that couldn’t scream linebacker more, showing how dedicated he is to becoming better.

”That was like the first day of OTAs, going back three weeks ago now,” Wilson said via the Steelers’ website. “Ball is ball, but seeing how Minkah prepares and how he does prehab and rehab, how they’re prepping their body, how they’re watching film. I was like a kid in a candy shop. I’m in football heaven here in Pittsburgh, so continuing to pick up every single piece of knowledge I possibly can.”

Wilson’s excitement is important, as he should be lined up for a big role on the Steelers’ defense this year. Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts should start, but Wilson will be the next man up. After all the injuries that happened at linebacker for the Steelers last year, they know how important that depth is. While Cole Holcomb could manage to make his way back this year, there’s no guarantee he’ll be the same player. Therefore, Wilson’s number could be called upon quite a bit.

That may seem like asking for a lot from a rookie drafted at the end of the third round, but Wilson’s talents are beyond that. It’s been reported that the only reason he fell that far in the draft is due to injury concerns. If that suddenly becomes a serious problem, then things will change, but living in a world of ifs and buts gets you nowhere in the NFL. It’s clear Wilson loves football, and with linebacker basically being like the quarterback on defense, that’s a trait you need to have.

Since Ryan Shazier’s injury, the Steelers have struggled to find his replacement at linebacker. That level of athleticism mixed with that kind of dedication and knowledge doesn’t come around often, after all. With Wilson, the Steelers may have finally found their guy. Injuries are unpredictable in the NFL, but if he stays healthy, he has all the tools to be the next great Steelers’ linebacker.