Patrick Queen, Russell Wilson Highlighted As Players Who ‘May Not Live Up To Expectations’

Anticipation and excitement surrounding a number of new faces for the Pittsburgh Steelers are sky-high entering training camp, particularly for quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen.
Both were signed early in free agency, helping the Steelers plug two major holes, setting Pittsburgh up for a potentially big season in 2024.
But while the anticipation and excitement are high, Pro Football Focus’s Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson want to temper those expectations some regarding those two players. In a segment for The 33rd Team, Palazzolo and Monson listed Queen and Wilson as players who might not live up to expectations in 2024 in their new homes.
“I think Queen is still a big question. Like, he did not start playing really good football until the arrival of Roquan Smith, until that defensive scheme became like the cutting edge, the one that everybody is chasing right now,” Monson said, according to video via the 33rd Team on YouTube. “I just don’t know quite how that’s gonna work if you put him back where he’s the guy in a different defensive scheme without Roquan Smith alongside him. Just a different environment in Pittsburgh.
“Did that growth, did that development, was that a switch that flipped or was that just the high end of Patrick Queen’s play that’s going to regress now that he’s basically on his own again and has to be that high level player?”
Since signing with the Steelers, much of the concern regarding Queen centers on him not playing next to Roquan Smith anymore. Many are trying to make the case that Queen is only a product of Smith, which seems rather ridiculous.
Yes, Queen improved once Smith was traded for by the Ravens, but so, too, did the entire defense. Having Smith next to him took some other stresses off Queen, which allowed him to play fast and free. The same thing can happen in Pittsburgh where Queen is the centerpiece of what appears to be a very good inside linebacker room on paper featuring Elandon Roberts, rookie Payton Wilson and veteran Cole Holcomb, who is returning from injury.
The Steelers don’t need Queen to be Superman. That bodes well for him. He can just chase and hit and make plays sideline to sideline, just like he did the last two seasons in Baltimore.
It also takes linebackers a bit to find their footingwhile going from the college game to the NFL. That’s what occurred with Queen after his first two seasons. He figured things out, the game slowed down, and he was able to flip a switch and take off.
There’s a lot of attention on Queen entering 2024, especially in the AFC North where there is some back and forth between him and former Ravens teammates, especially with him stating he took less money to get to a better environment for him in Pittsburgh.
There is also a ton of attention on Wilson, who is entering what appears to be the late stages of his career. This is likely his last shot to prove he’s a starting NFL quarterback, especially after two tough seasons in Denver.
“Steelers fans should have high expectations for Russell Wilson, and I just want to temper those a little bit because look, I think Russ can be rejuvenated under Arthur Smith there,” Palazzolo said. “The question is, can he get back to his top eight self? Are we still gonna be asking this question over the next few years? Because he’s a couple years removed. Russell Wilson hasn’t played his best football since what, middle of 2020? …I think the Steelers did a great job in bringing Russell Wilson in. They brought him in for pennies on the dollar. It was an excellent move.
“However, the payout might not show up in a division title or even a playoff run for the Steelers. So I don’t know if Russ is ever gonna get back to that old self. I think he’ll be fine and solid and better than what they had, but it still might not be enough for the Steelers.”
Expectations should be high for Wilson, a clear upgrade over what the Steelers had in recent seasons. Coming off a playoff run while dealing with some poor QB play until late from Mason Rudolph, the Steelers are in a better position overall to reach new heights and potentially make a deep playoff run.
But Palazzolo is fair in wondering if Wilson can ever get back to a top-eight level of play. Wilson might be good in 2024 in the run-heavy offense under Arthur Smith, which will utilize play-action, take some pressure off Wilson to try and do too much, and really allow him to play in a scheme similar to his time in Seattle.
Even then though, it might not be enough for the Steelers.
You can check out the full episode of Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson highlighting players who might not live up to expectations below.