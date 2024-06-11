Pat Freiermuth: Mike Tomlin Is ‘The Full Package That You Want’ As A Head Coach

You’d be hard-pressed to find any current or former player mention a bad word about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Outside of the facility he is well-respected and even admired by current and former players. Many wish they could play for him. For those who do play for him, it’s a thrill, one they embrace and are grateful for the opportunity.

That includes veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth. Speaking with reporters Tuesday during mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Freiermuth expressed his excitement for Tomlin’s three-year contract extension, which he signed Monday, keeping him in Pittsburgh through 2027.

Asked what makes Tomlin a great coach, Freiermuth made it simple: his communication skills and his leadership.

“It’s just crazy. It’s the leadership. It’s him throughout the week telling us what’s going to happen, and then it does happen in the game. Telling us what we need to do to come out victorious,” Freiermuth told reporters, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “So, his knowledge of the game and his leadership is…the whole package as a head coach, which is what you want.”

That ability to communicate, be transparent, display leadership daily and having that type of football knowledge does make Tomlin the complete package, one that the Steelers are fortunate to have had for so long.

Yes, the lack of playoff success since 2016 is beyond frustrating. And yes he has some struggles with clock management and other decisions in-game, but the man finds a way to win year after year, have his teams playing meaningful football and in the playoff picture.

That matters in today’s NFL.

No losing seasons in 17 years in the NFL is remarkable. There’s a reason some of the all-time greats haven’t done it, either. It’s hard to win year after year in the NFL, and Tomlin has done that. That should be commended, not ridiculed.

The last few seasons have been rather frustrating with some of the decisions, like rolling with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett at quarterback, holding onto Matt Canada too long, and more. But Tomlin has done one thing consistently in that time period, and that’s win football games.

Now, with a rebuilt roster that looks better on paper than it has in a few years, Tomlin and the Steelers appear poised to get back to their playoff-winning ways. In the process, he should move closer and closer to passing Chuck Noll for the most wins in franchise history, checking another box on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.