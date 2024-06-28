Pair Of Steelers Named To NFL.com’s Breakout Defensive Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are counting on second-year NT Keeanu Benton and CB Joey Porter Jr. to contribute in big ways this upcoming season. An NFL.com list thinks both players are poised to break out. Benton and Porter made Bucky Brooks’ list of defensive breakout stars for the 2024 season, noting their promising rookie play could lead to impactful sophomore seasons.

On Benton, Brooks’ praised his athleticism and Pittsburgh’s eye for talent up front.

“As an energetic defender with a non-stop motor and active hands, Benton outworks and outlasts blockers to win battles on critical downs. Though it is easier to win when playing alongside T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith, Benton’s disruptive talents could help the Steelers get back to playing championship-caliber football.”

Last year’s second round pick out of Wisconsin, Benton didn’t post gaudy top-line box score numbers but made his presence known. He routinely got pressure and beat guards/centers with a potent club-over move, while his run defense steadied out as the season went along. His mission is to finish missed chances from a year ago, ending the year with only 1 sack. As DL Coach Karl Dunbar pointed out to reporters, he could’ve had plenty more.

Keeanu Benton (#95) finished his rookie year with *only* one sack. But he was a half-step away from about five more. His club-over move is a potent go-to. 60% of his pressures via this move. And created big plays for the Steelers' defense. I cut-up each one. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/a7Om2uYls6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 19, 2024

A backup and rotational player until mid-way through the year, Benton will enter 2024 as the Steelers’ starting nose tackle. He should also have a larger role as a rotational rusher in sub-packages, snaps that could increase if Larry Ogunjobi doesn’t make a bigger impact.

Porter enters his second year as the Steelers’ No. 1 corner and one of the most promising young defensive backs in the game.

“Porter’s toughness, tenacity and tools make him a difficult matchup for pass catchers who lack the speed and physicality to escape his clutches at the line.”

Pittsburgh turned down tempting trade offers to keep the No. 33 overall pick and select Porter in the 2023 draft. The team slow-played his role during the first month but ramped him up by mid-season, becoming the Steelers’ starter. Like Benton, Porter’s baseline production didn’t “wow” as he recorded just 1 interception, but he blanketed receivers and denied almost everything vertically.

Brooks floats Pro Bowl consideration if Porter can continue his strong play. He’ll need a few more interceptions to receive consideration but his play could certainly warrant it and his self-ranking as the fifth-best corner in the league.

In a nod to the Steelers’ strength, only one other player from the AFC North appeared on the list. That was Baltimore Ravens LB Trenton Simpson, expecting to replace Patrick Queen. Neither the Cincinnati Bengals nor Cleveland Browns had one name on the list.