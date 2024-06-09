One Step To Take: How WR Calvin Austin III Can Improve

I’m bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring the last several offseasons. Every player wants to improve and elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

WR Calvin Austin III – Make Plays Underneath

Calvin Austin III has serious wheels. Even coming off his rookie foot injury, he showed no worse for wear in 2023. From the start of camp, he showed off his speed and ability to press and threaten vertically. That came together in Week 3’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, burning one-on-one coverage for a 72-yard score. That’s not his issue.

Everything else feels like the problem. Austin is small and lacks a catch radius outside his frame. But those aspects are hard to change. He’s obviously not going to get taller, and with a lack of length, quarterbacks have to put the ball right between his 1-9.

What he can change is his post-catch ability. Austin has burst and acceleration, but I’ve not seen an NFL player with great quicks to make people miss. The agility and stop-start ability to go around would-be tacklers, knowing he won’t run through them because of his build. Yes, he’s been a punt returner and made the occasional play there, but that’s a different structure, and even then, he’s won with a quick cut and burst upfield.

Digging into the data, Austin had six receptions with a depth of target under five yards last season. They amounted to just 29 yards, none longer than seven. Post-catch, Austin didn’t do much, and that’s where he has to improve. Aside from his long touchdown, running in the last 35 yards, Austin averaged just 2.3 YAC on his other receptions last season. That’s a low number for any receiver, especially one with Austin’s makeup. I know I’m taking away his long, and usually I don’t like doing that, but that type of YAC isn’t what I’m referring to. I want Austin to do something post-catch underneath. I know he can outrun defensive backs vertically.

It’s not all his fault. Route tree plays a factor and he often was used vertically on clear out concepts that limit opportunities and YAC. But Calvin Austin’s next step in this offense is to get involved in the quick and screen game. Take the short pass and explode upfield for big-time YAC. In his NFL career, which has been brief because of injury, I simply haven’t seen it. If all Austin is a speedster, he’s going to have a tough time proving enough worth to stick.