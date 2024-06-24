‘One Of My Low-Key Most Exciting Groups:’ Former NFL Lineman Praises Steelers’ Front Five

Former NFL veteran offensive lineman Alex Boone likes what the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing to the table. Revamping their offensive line during another offseason, Boone believes the team has finally gotten it right, calling the Steelers one of the “low-key most exciting” groups in the league.

In an episode from the OLine Committee published last week, Boone saw promise in Pittsburgh’s O-line.

“I’m kinda excited about this group,” Boone told the show. “I think it is one of my low-key most exciting groups. When you talk about the young players that could possibly enter in here with Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu. You talk about maybe even getting Mason McCormick, I’m sure, maybe in the season in there. You talk about the depth this team is going to have. It’s kinda fun.”

Pittsburgh added three new pieces to its offensive line in the draft, two of which are potential or likely Day 1 starters. Frazier figures to be the team’s starting center after falling into the Steelers’ laps in the second round. The last of the Tier-1 centers, his technique, toughness, and elite college experience all make him someone ready to start out of the gate. He won’t be handed the job but figures to dispatch veteran Nate Herbig, a guard for most of his career.

Fautanu is flipping from left to right tackle and ran there throughout OTAs and minicamp. Though undersized from a height perspective, he has long arms and is an elite athlete with the physicality and finish the Steelers idealize. Reportedly, he will compete with Dan Moore Jr. If so, Fautanu figures to be the favorite, considering Moore would be flipping to a side he’s admittedly uncomfortable with.

McCormick is the most likely of the three to begin the year as a backup. While Boone suggests that McCormick could work his way into the lineup during his rookie year, he’ll be behind the Steelers’ starting guards and probably Herbig. Though he’s making the jump from the FCS level and will need to adjust his technique, McCormick is a road grader with pop out of his stance.

Overall, Boone likes the look of the group.

“I think they’re tough.”

Still, he didn’t like them so much that he ranked the Steelers’ offensive line in the top half of the league. Boone put them at No. 20. But for a group young and needing to prove themselves, there’s plenty of runway for them to work their way up the ladder and become one of football’s better units.