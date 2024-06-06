On Island Time: Keeanu Benton Sought Advice From Eagles OT Lane Johnson While Training In Hawaii

What do Pittsburgh Steelers DT Keeanu Benton and Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson have in common? Well, they both spend some time training in Hawaii, apparently. Benton joined Nate and Nick Herbig, teammates and Florida natives, out there earlier this offseason. Other NFL players, including Lane Johnson, train there as well, and Benton made the most of that opportunity.

“It was a lot of ‘me’ time, figuring out what I needed to get better at as a person, as a leader, and as a player”, Benton told Missi Matthews about his time training in Hawaii. “It was us three there together. We all stayed under one roof, so the competitive aspect was there every day, all day. I love that camaraderie. It was awesome. We got after it”.

The second-year defensive lineman has a lot on his shoulders, as the team has high expectations for him this year. Benton is the future of that Steelers defensive line, both on the field and in the locker room. It’s no surprise he would want to take advantage of any opportunity to learn the game from veterans like Lane Johnson.

Benton talked about the advantages of his time in Hawaii, “figuring out how you learn and getting those times to ask the other vets questions”. He noted that since it’s all informal workouts, everybody is operating along similar schedules. “You can reach out to those vets who may not play here, but just reach out to those vets who know what it’s been like to get from Year One to Year Two”.

“I asked Lane Johnson questions. John Runyan I talked to a little bit. Nate and Nick [Herbig]. We just all came up with a plan that was best suited for ourselves”.

The Steelers will play the Eagles in Week 15 of the 2024 season. As a defensive tackle, however, Keeanu Benton isn’t likely to see a lot of one-on-one time against Lane Johnson. All the same, I’m sure he will put Johnson’s advice and guidance to good use as he transitions into Year Two.

A second-round pick out of Wisconsin, Keeanu Benton started 9 of 17 games, playing 484 snaps. He recorded 36 tackles with one tackle for loss, one sack, eight hits, two batted passes, and two forced fumbles. He flashed the potential for much more, however. Of particular note is his ability to win off the line of scrimmage, but he is learning to finish plays.

Perhaps it helps that they don’t play in the same conference, but Benton and Johnson talking shop is no surprise. There are rivalries, certainly, but the NFL is a relatively small fraternity, and the players know that. Many position groups even have meetings and summits and retreats in which players gather to bond and talk shop. Offensive linemen, tight ends, and pass rushers are just some of the more notable examples.

Benton, of course, has Cameron Heyward to talk to right next to him. Heyward is the oldest defensive lineman in the league right now. He has been a team captain for the longest time. But it helps to get the perspective of a veteran playing opposite you as well. And the Steelers’ tackles are very young, so talking to Lane Johnson certainly won’t steer Benton wrong.