Omar Khan Anxious For Steelers To Play A Game In Mexico

Despite being one of the NFL’s most popular and internationally marketable teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t played a game outside the United States since 2013. That won’t change for the Steelers in 2024, domestic for all 17 games on their schedule, but they’ll likely need a passport for a game in 2025. Omar Khan fully supports the idea of the team playing in Mexico.

Sitting down with Álvaro Martín, host of the Steelers’ Spanish channel, Khan discussed the possibility of the team returning to Mexico.

“What I can tell you is that I have been there…in Mexico several times and I know that having the opportunity to play a game there is going to be a great success. The fans we have there are incredible, the passion, unbelievable. I’ve seen it. So when they send us, we’re going to be ready. And I know that I was the first person in line to get on the plane to get there, because I know it’s going to be an amazing experience for everybody.”

.@AlvaroNFLMartin se sentó con nuestro GM Omar Khan para platicar sobre su segundo Draft, el calendario 2024, nuestra afición en México y más. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/U752sY0Z1s — Steelers en Español (@LosSteelers) June 7, 2024

Khan was unable to definitively answer when the Steelers will play in Mexico. When they do, it won’t be for the first time. Pittsburgh played a 2000 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in Mexico City, a game that over 87,000 fans attended. Most cheered on the Steelers, who lost 24-23.

Pittsburgh’s franchise has had a long-held connection with Mexico and Spanish-speaking countries like Brazil, also featuring a large contingent of Steelers’ fans. There’s a well-known clip of the 70s Steelers with one fan yelling out to Jack Lambert, “Jack, I have come all the way from Mexico to see you, man. This is my dream!” that was played in the NFL Films clip naming Lambert the 29th greatest player in league history.

Khan reflects that heritage. He is half-Hispanic with his mother from Honduras, a Central America country south of Mexico. Since Khan was hired, the Steelers have embraced Mexico even more, holding a kicking camp in 2023 that saw one player, Alfredo Gachuz, invited to their rookie minicamp. Pittsburgh has held draft parties in Mexico while current and former players like Najee Harris, Alex Highsmith and LaMarr Woodley have made trips there.

The Steelers are almost certain to play internationally next season. The question is where. Mexico is possible, and had it not been for stadium construction in 2023 and 2024, Pittsburgh probably would’ve played there already. One beat writer believes Mexico will be their destination next year. But the team is also keen on having a game in Ireland, a country the NFL hopes to expand its regular season roots to. Pittsburgh played a preseason game there in 1997.

Until then, as Khan pointed out, the Steelers-Cowboys Week 5 game will be a big draw for fans south of the border.

“I’ve seen the passion from both sides, so I know it’s going to be important and there’s going to be a lot of attention there.”