NFL Announces 2025 Key Dates, Finalized IR Rules

The NFL made a series of announcements Thursday evening, noting key events on the league’s 2025 calendar. Additionally, the league also announced changes to their injured reserve designation rules.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, teams can begin applying the franchise and transition tag on Feb. 18. The window runs through March 4. The new league year officially kicks off March 12 while the 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay.

The NFL recently informed the NFLPA of key dates for 2025, in a memo the union distributed today: Feb. 18-March 4: Window to tag franchise and transition players March 12: New league year and free agency begin April 24-26: 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 20, 2024

The Steelers figure to have a much more active internal free agent class next year than they had in 2024 when QB Mason Rudolph and NT Montravius Adams were among the team’s biggest “names” slated to hit the open market. Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans while Adams was re-signed.

Notable players currently slated to become free agents next year include TE Pat Freiermuth, QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris and DE Cam Heyward. A long-term deal with Freiermuth is expected to occur before this year’s regular season kicks off, while a Heyward extension remains plausible. The Steelers have also been open to a deal with Harris, though Rhamondre Stevenson’s new contract might make agreeing to terms challenging.

All eyes will be on the Steelers’ quarterback outlook. Their top three players on the depth chart, Wilson, Fields and Kyle Allen, are on expiring contracts. It creates a muddied outlook for who will be part of the 2025 roster, though the team is hoping they can find a long-term option throughout the regular season.

The draft date is also notable considering Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft. Meaning, we should know exact dates one year from now. Based on an April 2026 calendar, the draft could be held on April 23-25 or April 30-May 2.

Pelissero also notes the league has finalized language that allows up to eight players to be designated-to-return from injured reserve. Including the playoffs, that number increases to 1o players. Those players must miss at least four months before being eligible to return.

The NFL also informed the NFLPA it has finalized rules for designating players for return from injured reserve in 2024 — a maximum of eight total designations during the regular season or 10 including playoffs. From last week’s memo: pic.twitter.com/P8BV1sTZgs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 20, 2024

In most cases, teams won’t come close to needing to use all eight designations. But it offers plenty of flexibility for teams hampered by injuries as the Steelers were a season ago.

Of course, before focusing on 2025, there’s an entire 2024 season to be played. Pittsburgh will get things started on July 24 when they report to St. Vincent College for training camp. Their regular season begins Sept. 8 at Atlanta. This year’s Super Bowl will be held Feb. 9 in New Orleans.