New Contract Details For Steelers CB Cameron Sutton

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran CB Cameron Sutton to a one-year contract a few days ago and on Friday we learned the details of that deal.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2-TV in Houston, Sutton’s deal is for the league minimum for his credited seasons in the NFL. His base salary is $1.21 million and there was no signing bonus given to him.

#Steelers corner Cameron Sutton: one year, $1.21 million, veteran salary benefit, salary-cap figure $985,000 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2024

This contract will qualify as a veteran benefit contract meaning Sutton will have a salary cap charge of $985,000, which is the minimum base salary for a player with just two credited NFL seasons.

While Wilson did not state in his tweet, it does not appear as though any of the $1.21 million of Sutton’s base salary is guaranteed.

Sutton’s deal should not impact the Steelers’ salary cap situation as it relates to the team’s current Rule of 51 and that’s because the lowest cap charge within that is $985,000.

He officially signed his deal with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, returning to the team after spending the 2017-2022 seasons with the Steelers. Cameron Sutton left to ink a three-year contract with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 season. His struggles there along with his arrest on domestic battery charges in March led to his release. Sutton is still potentially facing a suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

For his career, Sutton has appeared in 101 games, making 56 starts. He has recorded 233 tackles with nine interceptions and two sacks.