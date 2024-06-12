Nate Herbig Has Taken Zach Frazier ‘Under His Wing’ Despite Competing For Starting Center Job

“Two dogs, one bone” is a phrase that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin previously used to refer to roster competitions. The reality in the NFL can be harsh, with veteran players watching as their team drafts what could ultimately end up being their replacement. We have seen Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones talk about this the last two offseasons, with a budding friendship between the two and Moore taking Jones under his wing and being an unselfish teammate. It would appear a similar scenario is playing out at center between Zach Frazier and Nate Herbig.

“He’s been great. He’s helped me out a lot,” Frazier said when asked about working with Herbig in a video from Tuesday’s practice posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “He’s really taken me under his wing and kind of helped me out. Just someone that’s played and can give me tips and pointers.”

Herbig is entering his second year with the team and served as the primary interior depth last season. Until the Steelers drafted Frazier in the second round, he was one of the only center options on the roster. That was his best path towards having a starting job. But rather than gatekeep information or do whatever it takes to win the job, he is being selfless and sharing any information he can with Frazier.

OG Isaac Seumalo recently spoke about this competition and said Herbig shouldn’t be counted out. Keep in mind how much money is at stake for a guy like Herbig entering the final year of his contract. He has every reason to want to start some games and give himself as much future contract value as possible. Being helpful to Frazier doesn’t mean he isn’t giving the competition everything he has to try and win the job, but it shows the type of teammate he is and the commitment he has to make the team better in whatever way possible.

The Steelers have historically been pretty slow to bring their rookies along. Last season, Broderick Jones didn’t earn the full-time starting job at right tackle until Week 9. If any of the rookies have a chance to start Week 1, Frazier would seem to be that guy, but Herbig definitely has a chance to begin the season with a few starts before the eventual change takes place.

Between the Jones-Moore competition, the Herbig-Frazier competition, and the starting quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the team seems to be avoiding any awkward locker room dynamics so far. Many of the veterans are choosing to invest in the younger players who have a chance of eventually replacing them. Say what you want about the “Steeler Way” with the young offense, but that is the perfect picture of leadership.