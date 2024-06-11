Najee Harris Given Excused Absence; Steelers Have Otherwise Perfect Minicamp Attendance

Ninety of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 91-man roster attended the team’s first mandatory minicamp practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex at its South Side practice facility. Speaking with reporters like the PPG’s Brian Batko following Tuesday’s practice, Mike Tomlin said RB Najee Harris was the only absence. He was excused and will return to the team tomorrow.

Mike Tomlin says all Steelers were in attendance today except Najee Harris, who was excused for a prior commitment and is expected back tomorrow. As for his contract extension, he says it mostly just means he no longer has to field questions about it. pic.twitter.com/g6d1DvFgGG — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 11, 2024

Harris had his fifth-year option declined last month, making him a free agent after the season. But he attended most if not all of the team’s OTAs and there’s no sign his absence has anything to do with being unhappy over his situation. However, he hasn’t spoken with the media all spring.

It’s important to note the attendance doesn’t mean the other 90 all practiced. Some were likely limited by injury, LB Cole Holcomb is still working his way back from a brutal knee injury, and there were probably other bumps and bruises.

It’s also unclear if DL Cam Heyward was active or watching from the sideline. He did attend today’s workout, no surprise after showing up for last week’s voluntary OTAs, but is still in search of a long-term contract to finish his career in Pittsburgh. Heyward appeared to practice in some capacity last week; we’ll check for photos on the team site throughout the week to see if we spot him.

Overall, the Steelers are in a good place six weeks away from training camp. They’re generally healthy with no major distractions hanging over their head. The front office has a decision to make on Heyward while TE Pat Freiermuth is likely to receive a contract extension before Week 1. But the draft class is signed and there’s a level of excitement over a new-look offense with what should be stronger quarterback play.

Pittsburgh will hold two more days of minicamp Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll report to Latrobe July 24 for their conditioning test with their first practice the following day at 10:55 AM/EST. The team will hold 16 practices open to the public and we obviously intend on being there for all of them.