Mike Tomlin Will Do ‘Even Better Than He’s Done’ After Contract Extension, Mike Florio Believes

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension with the team on Monday, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thinks big things could be coming for Tomlin. While Tomlin isn’t the most well-liked guy by the Steelers’ fan base due to a lack of recent playoff success, Florio told the fans who are upset about the extension to “just wait.” Florio said he’s heard that Tomlin has a “new lease on life” with the extension and Pittsburgh’s roster revamp and that the coach will be better than he has been recently.

“There is a rejuvenation to Mike Tomlin and excitement to Mike Tomlin that has caused him to realize, there’s no place like home, and there’s no reason to change. We’re gonna make things happen here. Steelers fans, especially those who are always quick to say ‘fire Tomlin’ when the team loses two or more games in a row. And plenty of those folks are upset about the extension. Just wait. ‘Cause he’s had a kick in the ass, he’s got a new lease on life, and he’s ready, I think, to do even better than he’s done in recent years,” he said on PFT Live.

There’s reason to believe that Florio is right, even putting the extension aside. The Steelers’ roster is better than it has been in years, with the biggest change coming at the quarterback position. Out is Kenny Pickett and in are Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Both of them should upgrade a room that hasn’t been a strength for the Steelers in a bit. The defense added another All-Pro in Patrick Queen, and the Steelers revamped their offensive line through the draft. Just based off the strength of the roster, Tomlin should be able to have more success with Pittsburgh this season and going forward.

The idea that Tomlin’s got a new lease on life comes from the fact that Florio reported it was “very real” that Tomlin was looking at other options prior to entering the final season of his contract in 2024. Now that he’s freshly extended with a few extra bucks in his pocket, he’ll be extra motivated to turn things around in Pittsburgh. Add a new quarterback room and a new offensive coordinator, and it’s easy to see why Tomlin might be rejuvenated.

I’m sure Tomlin doesn’t enjoy the fact that he’s struggled to find playoff success, and we’re close to a decade without a playoff victory for the Steelers. More than anyone, I’m sure he’s motivated to turn things around and get the Steelers back to being one of the preeminent franchises in the NFL. He could’ve left for another coaching job or a cushy TV gig, but he’s sticking around to try and win with the Steelers. Hopefully, that layer of motivation translates to tangible success and the Steelers can start winning when it counts. If they don’t, the fans aren’t going to quiet down.