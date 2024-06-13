Mike Tomlin Praises Energy And Detail Of Tom Arth, Zach Azzanni

As part of their offensive turnover this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a change at quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, hiring Tom Arth to work with their quarterbacks and Zach Azzanni to coach receivers. Both Arth and Azzanni have received a lot of praise from the players in their respective rooms, and today, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised the two for the energy and detail they’re bringing.

“I just like the energy and the detail that he brings, man. I’ve known Tom for quite a while, obviously him having a regional connection, being at Akron. He does a really good job with the guys. He’s doing a nice job of managing the group and presenting some new things to ’em. But we are just starting to scratch the surface on some of that stuff,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com.

Tomlin also praised Azzanni for some of the drills he’s incorporated, which he called “unfamiliar yet challenging.”

“Energy, detail, a variety of drill work that can be somewhat unfamiliar yet challenging. I like all of that. It’s about developing skills relative to their positions, and he comes up with unique ways to do that.”

Quarterback Justin Fields called Arth the most detailed coach he’s ever been around, and that level of detail has obviously impressed Tomlin, as well. Azzanni has a reputation for getting the most out of his players, and with a Steelers wide receiver room that needs someone to get on them, he seems like a good fit so far.

Pittsburgh’s offense has seen a lot of turnover, with changes at quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line. The turnover has extended to off-the-field, and it seems as if everyone has meshed well together. The Steelers’ offense has been one of the worst in the league over the past few seasons, so changes had to happen, and hopefully, with revamped personnel, the Steelers can look to make a run in the playoffs.

It’s still early, though, as Tomlin noted, with him saying that the Steelers “are just starting to scratch the surface” with some of the stuff they’re doing with Arth and their quarterback room. It’s important for everyone to stay on the same page as the Steelers continue minicamp tomorrow, head to Latrobe, Pa., for training camp at the end of July, and then roll into the regular season.

There’s a lot to still be decided, but there’s hope that Pittsburgh’s offense can actually be serviceable or even good in 2024, and that’s a good feeling to have after the disastrous last few seasons.