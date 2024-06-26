Mike Florio: Potential Justin Fields Extension Should Have Playing Time Triggers

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room after the 2023 season. All three guys who started games last year have headed or been shipped elsewhere for 2024. It’s quite a rarity in the NFL to see that.

We might see it again in 2025, however. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the only two QBs on this roster with real starting experience, are both pending free agents. There’s certainly a path for neither to be on the roster next season. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly certainly thinks that the Steelers should extend Justin Fields this year, to prevent them from having a lonely quarterback room next offseason.

NFL insider Mike Florio was on 93.7 The Fan today and shared his thoughts on the idea.

“I think it would have to have triggers that would pay him this year, next year, and the following year based on how much he plays, and how well he plays. And for that, I’ll just become a free agent next year,” Florio said. “That’s the thing. Justin Fields has the ultimate leverage here. I’m not signing anything. I’ll hit the open market and see who wants to give me a chance to be their starting quarterback. There’s a lot of potential free agents next year who could be a good quarterback. I think Fields wasn’t at whatever his ceiling is yet [last year].”

If the Steelers can get a Justin Fields extension done at a reasonable price, maybe with incentives included, as Florio said, it could be a good deal. Fields has a lot of potential, and with the way quarterback contracts get bigger and bigger every year, it could end up being a bargain if he lives up to even some of that potential.

But that kind of presents the problem: Why would Fields take that deal? When the Steelers turned down his fifth-year option, they were telling him that they weren’t sure if he was the guy. That was an expected move; it would have been a big investment for someone who hasn’t proven a whole lot. If they now offer him an extremely incentive-laden contract, they will again be sending that message of uncertainty. Why should Fields accept that?

If you are Justin Fields, you have to believe that you still are a starting-level quarterback in this league. And he’s going to want to get to a team that believes that too as soon as possible. Unless the Steelers give him big-time money, which I doubt and they shouldn’t do without seeing him play, I think he will hit free agency in 2025.