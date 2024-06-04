Micah Parsons Hopes To Finish Career With Cowboys, Would ‘Hypothetically’ Consider Steelers Because Of Mike Tomlin

Just like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, or any other core piece to their team, Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes to finish his career with the team that drafted him. Dallas has good reason to keep him around, a star player with versatility to play all over the defensive front. But if Parsons, for whatever reason, can’t finish his time in Dallas, he’d consider the Pittsburgh Steelers as his next destination.

Speaking to reporters during the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Parsons said he’d “hypothetically” consider the Steelers in part due to Mike Tomlin. That comes via the Fort-Worth Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr., who sent this tweet.

Parsons has no interest in playing anywhere but with the Cowboys. He said it’s important for his legacy and doesn’t want to bounce around. But if he hypothetically did go home later in his career it would be to join the Pittsburgh Steelers not the Philadelphia Eagles, partly… https://t.co/JY5cgqryvb — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 4, 2024

Parsons had skipped the voluntary portion of OTAs but returned for the first day of minicamp, avoiding potential fines from the team. A first-round pick in 2021, the Cowboys picked up his 2025 fifth-year option. That was a no-brainer decision. All Parsons has done his first three seasons is record at last 13 sacks each year, make three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams, and win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But that production comes at a cost. And Parsons hopes to get paid sooner than later. That potentially means surpassing Nick Bosa’s $34 million average yearly value with possible hopes of becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in football. WR Justin Jefferson just captured that spot with his $35 million per year deal signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

Returning to Pennsylvania would put him closer to home. Born in Harrisburg, he stayed nearby and signed with Penn State. That also puts a team like the Philadelphia Eagles in play, but Tomlin’s steady nature and demeanor is something Parsons clearly admires. And according to Hill’s tweet, has Micah Parsons preferring the Steelers to the Eagles.

Tomlin attended Parsons’ 2021 Penn State Pro Day, calling it a “freak show” because of players like him. Parsons ran a 4.36 at 6-3, 246 pounds.

While it’s fun to think about the idea, the odds of it happening are very low. Dallas has every reason to give Parsons whatever he demands contractually. And Pittsburgh is already paying T.J. Watt a ton of money while potentially giving him a new extension next summer. Alex Highsmith is also on a long-term deal.

Still, if the Cowboys are ever foolish enough to let Micah Parsons walk, keep these Steelers comments on file. It’ll at least be a conversation starter.