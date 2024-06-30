Mason McCormick Affirms Desire To Contribute This Year: ‘I Just Want To Be Able To Help The Team’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a strong push this offseason to make their team more physical, mostly by bolstering the trenches in the 2024 NFL draft. Not only did they select offensive linemen with their first two picks, but they also used their selection in the fourth round on South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick. Leaders in the organization have been talking for years about wanting to run the football more effectively, and now that idea may finally materialize. While McCormick is slated to simply serve as depth during this season, it seems he is not content with that role, as he recently reinforced his desire to get on the field as quickly as possible.

McCormick was recently back in South Dakota for the Jackrabbits Former Players Association SDSU Youth Football Camp, helping to give back to his home by working with children that dream to be him one day. While there, McCormick spoke in an interview with Dakota News Now about his goals for this season, simply stating that he wants to see time on the field, no matter what.

”I just want to be able to help the team in any way I can,” McCormick said. “Whether that’s on special teams or on offense or whatever, I just want to be able to help the team however and get on the field as fast as I can.”

Based on that quote, McCormick certainly fits the mold of what Mike Tomlin likes in his football players. Tomlin has famously said he’d rather have players surprise him with their intensity than force him to try motivate them. McCormick is a player that makes you go whoa, not one you say sic ‘em to. His desire to get on the field shows that he’s prepared to work hard, and based on the rumor that the Steelers don’t plan on retaining current starting guard James Daniels after this season, he may get his opportunity next year at the latest.

McCormick stating that he’s willing to play special teams if that’s what it takes to help the team is also commendable. For most mid-round draft selections, that’s the ticket to making any team. Work on special teams isn’t glamorous, even by an offensive lineman’s standard, but it’s just as important as offense or defense. Now, McCormick probably wouldn’t be running down kicks or punts, although with the new kickoff rules anything is possible. Instead, his role would probably come in protecting the kicker on extra points or field goals.

Whatever he ends up doing though, it seems McCormick is committed to giving it his all. He showed his dedication to the game throughout the pre-draft process, and it seems his drive to improve isn’t slowing down any time soon. McCormick may not see the field on this season, but if he does, fans can be sure he’ll be as ready as he can. After all, if you practice like you’re starting every day, you’ll never be caught off guard.