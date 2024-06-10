Look: Steelers Players React To Mike Tomlin Extension

A contract extension for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was expected this offseason. The length and timing of the extension was unknown.

The Steelers cleared that all up on Monday, signing Tomlin to a three-year extension ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp, putting a key storyline to bed ahead of training camp.

Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt was rather fired up, sharing the post on Instagram and using a handful of red exclamation point emojis to express his excitement about the news.

Along with Watt, tight end Pat Freiermuth and outside linebacker Nick Herbig reacted to the news of Tomlin’s extension.

Herbig shared the announcement on his Instagram stories and used a goat emoji, making perfectly clear how he feels about Tomlin. Freiermuth took to Twitter to share his excitement, using a bunch of ‘100’ emojis to voice his stance on the move.

Even defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and new linebacker Patrick Queen were thrilled to see the announcement from the Steelers. Queen is still relatively new to the Steelers, but he knows just how great Tomlin is as a head coach, even stating during his introductory press conference that Tomlin was the key reason why he chose the Steelers in free agency.

Queen used a smirking emoji to share his thoughts on Tomlin’s extension.

Needless to say, players are fired up that their head coach will be around for at least three more seasons as the Steelers push to win another Super Bowl.

Even former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell offered his thoughts on Tomlin and the extension, calling Tomlin the “best in the world” on Twitter.

best in the world 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Czx4hVuZqR — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 10, 2024

Tomlin’s alma mater, William & Mary, also shared a congratulatory tweet, celebrating Tomlin for his three-year extension to remain with the Steelers.

Former Steelers’ safety, current ESPN analyst and host of “The Pivot Podcast” Ryan Clark also reacted to news of Tomlin’s extension.

How about a little throwback, too, following the Tomlin extension news?

Via @GoalineFootball on Instagram, look at the things have changed from over the last 17 years.