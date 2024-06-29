Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,213)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,213 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why I think Russell Wilson is the better option for the Steelers over Justin Fields and expresses confusion over why the national media seemingly wants Fields to start.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1213)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9872889551
6bc9mw6n