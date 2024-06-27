Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,211)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,211 on this Thursday afternoon, I say that the Steelers’ search for a play-by-play voice is getting a bit concerning and that time is winding down quickly before the preseason opener.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1211)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1018961683
6bc9mw6n