Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,210)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,210 this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the two directions GM Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers can go with their running back philosophy. An old- or new-school approach.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1210)
