Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,195)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,195 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say that the three-year extension for Mike Tomlin was well deserved, but now it’s time for him to get over the hump in the playoffs.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1195)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3292645849
6bc9mw6n