Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,191)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,191, I celebrate the career of long-time Steelers college scout Phil Kreidler, who retired after 33 seasons with the team, highlighting the important role he and the Steelers’ scouts have played.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1191)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9235766147
6bc9mw6n