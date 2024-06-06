Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,190)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,190 on this Thursday afternoon, I explain my deja vu with discussions on Minkah Fitzpatrick and his standing among the NFL’s best safeties, similar to before the 2022 season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1190)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6879153237
