Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,186)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,186 on this Sunday afternoon, I explain why CB Cory Trice Jr is one of the players I am most intrigued by as the 2023 rookies enter their second season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1186)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8023750950
6bc9mw6n