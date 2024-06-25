Justin Fields Not Getting 2023 Jordan Love-Type Deal, Kaboly Says: ‘Don’t Think The Steelers Would Touch That Number’

The Pittsburgh Steelers passed on QB Justin Fields’ option, yet some believe they will work out a deal soon. If they don’t, then Fields can reach unrestricted free agency in March, but how can they entice him? Many have referenced the Green Bay Packers’ deal with Jordan Love, whom they drafted. Mark Kaboly doesn’t see it, as he wrote recently for The Athletic:

The Packers gave Jordan Love $13.5 million to keep him around another year, but they were more confident he was going to be their quarterback of the future than what the Steelers feel about Fields after 12 practices in shorts. I don’t think the Steelers would touch that number, but they would have to entice him enough to make him want to sign. Maybe he wants to hit free agency after the season and find a better chance with more money. Remember, there’s always more to these situations than “just sign him.” The player has to want to stay, too, and we don’t know about that one way or the other yet.

The Packers have a history now of drafting quarterbacks for the future. They drafted Love while still starting Aaron Rodgers, and drafted Rodgers while they still had Brett Favre. Both had to wait their turn, but Rodgers made good on his promise. Love is showing strong early indications—far more than Justin Fields ever has, with a full-time starting role.

That’s the thing whenever people bring up the Jordan Love contract in relation to Justin Fields. Love played 157 snaps through his first two seasons before taking over for Rodgers last year. Fields has been starting for most of the past three years and managed 10 wins.

And the Steelers are surely still hoping that they don’t have to worry about Fields any time soon. What they really want is for Russell Wilson to prove himself as a Super Bowl-caliber starter. Fields is younger, but they understand the risk he presents—which is why they bid so low for him.

As for Love, he went 9-8 last season, making the postseason and even winning a playoff game. He went 372-for-579 passing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He certainly had his growing pains, but those are very respectable numbers for a first-time starter. And he also rushed for four touchdowns with 50 attempts for 247 yards.

So I can see why Kaboly might feel that the Steelers wouldn’t approach the Love contract for Justin Fields. He has simply had too much playing experience to rely on “promise”. Yes, you hope that you can provide him with a better environment, and he still has room to grow. But the more you play, the less people are willing to gamble.

Plus, as I mentioned, the Packers planned for Love as a future starter, an heir apparent to Rodgers whenever Rodgers departed. The Steelers traded for Justin Fields after Kenny Pickett forced his way off the team. Russell Wilson is the quarterback they brought in to challenge Pickett. If they believed that much in Fields, he would have been in Pittsburgh a lot sooner.