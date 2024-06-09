Jury Still Out On Steelers’ Next Announcer

We know who the Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing this year. We know when they’ll be playing each team. We don’t know who will be in the Steelers’ booth calling the game.

Since Bill Hillgrove retired in late February, the team hasn’t named his successor. Considering the season isn’t far off, the Steelers’ first preseason game just over two months away, they figure to name a replacement soon. Who will it be?

We don’t know. The favorite feels like Rob King, a local and known announcer who has worked Steelers and Pirates’ games. He hosts Pirates pre and post-game shows and when play-by-play announcer Greg Brown recently missed a game due to his son’s graduation, King filled in to call it. He’s also had an increased role with the Steelers, replacing the late Stan Savran interviewing former players for the team’s website and social media channels. This offseason, they’ve run the “Time Machine” series interviewing names like Aaron Smith, James Harrison, and Jeff Hartings.

Without opining too much into ability, King would be the safe bet. The known announcer and a definite professional. He’s probably not the most exciting or natural name in the booth, a fairly straight-laced broadcaster, but he’d be a logical and fine choice.

Are there other options? It seems so. Pittsburgh is casting a wider net for its announcer than their offensive coordinator, listing a job posting on Teamworkonline.com, a listing that’s now closed. The qualifications looked for someone with play-by-play experience and that person could come from conceivably anywhere. Maybe from another pro team, maybe someone from the college ranks. How exactly the team will decide on Hillgrove’s replacement isn’t clear.

I know there isn’t a lot to say about the situation. The team will ultimately make an announcement and do so in the next couple of weeks. But it’s a pretty notable hire. Many fans still listen to the radio and at the least, Hillgrove’s voice was used in promos and videos recapping each game. It’s a hire you want to get right. We’ll see who they choose.