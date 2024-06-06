Jaylen Warren Focused On Super Bowl, Not Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers could head into next offseason with both their running backs slated for free agency. The team declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent for the 2025 offseason. Pittsburgh has more control with Jaylen Warren, heading into restricted free agency, but the team will need to make a decision on him next year. Because it doesn’t sound like an extension is happening this summer.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Warren said he and the Steelers haven’t had any contract extension talks. Not that he’s worried about it. His sole focus is on winning a ring.

“No. And to be honest, I’m not really worrying about that,” Warren said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker when asked if he had extension talks. “I’m worrying about winning a Super Bowl.”

Though he’s only heading into his third NFL season, undrafted players like Warren, unlike draft picks, are eligible to sign an extension. But that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for either side. Warren will play the 2024 season out on the rookie deal he signed following the 2022 NFL Draft, an unknown squatty runner from Oklahoma State. With Harris unlikely to get a deal, it’d be shocking to see the team turn around and hand Warren a contract this early.

Since signing, he’s climbed every rung of the ladder. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie, earned a role on special teams, expanded his offensive snaps to become the team’s third-down back, and increased his share of carries. Last year, Harris had 284 touches. Warren wasn’t far behind with 210.

While Warren is technically a free agent next year, the Steelers will almost certainly retain him with a second-round tender. That would put him under contract for 2025. The question is if he’ll be the Batman or Robin of the committee. Currently the latter, if Harris signs elsewhere, Warren might step into the role of Pittsburgh’s primary running back. If that’s the case, Warren might look for a long-term deal next summer. If the Steelers aren’t willing to give it to Harris, they might not be willing to hand it out to Warren either.