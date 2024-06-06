‘It’s Going To Be Spicy:’ Joey Porter Jr. Ready To Square Off Versus George Pickens In Camp

Joey Porter Jr. will face a slew of talented wide receivers this fall. But no one might be tougher than the guy he has to face each day of practice. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Porter said he is looking forward to Round 2 of facing George Pickens in training camp.

“We’re gunning for each other every day we get a chance to,” he said via Prospect Media. “I know I’m looking forward to training camp. I know it’s going to be spicy. I’m ready for it.”

Pickens-Porter was the must-see matchup of last season. Both made plays against each other but Pickens had *the* play of camp, perhaps the best play in camp of the last five years with a spectacular one-handed snag while completely horizontal in a one-on-one drill early last year. One you can see captured by our Tim Rice in the above feature photo.

That moment even taught important lessons impossible to drill or plan. After making the catch, Pickens handed the ball to Porter, who tossed the ball back in his face. DBs Coach Grady Brown scolded Porter, not for allowing the grab but how he reacted by throwing the ball back, likely a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in a game.

Pickens has enjoyed the back and forth just as much, likening it to Michael Jordan versus Allen Iverson.

Two players with freaky tools make for a fun competition. Both guys are athletic, long, springy, and competitive as hell. Both also have plenty to prove, still young and looking to make their mark on the team and the game. It’s the iron-sharpens-iron mentality the Steelers tout and it’s one reason why Pittsburgh has among the most physical and intense training camps. In the team’s mind, these matchups and moments bring out the best in each other and push the other to bring their best every day.

It’s not just Porter and Pickens. The same battles will ring true across the roster. Broderick Jones facing off against T.J. Watt in one-on-ones. Patrick Queen in a backs-on-‘backers drill with Jaylen Warren. And a vet like Cam Sutton seeing what a rookie like Roman Wilson brings to the table. Not to mention the less direct but still chess battles between Russell Wilson and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

By the time Porter faces off against the NFL’s best, players like CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, and A.J. Brown, he’ll be ready. He can thank Pickens for the warm-up.