Is Calvin Austin III Getting Enough Attention As WR2 Candidate?

Is Calvin Austin III getting enough attention in as a candidate for the Steelers’ wide receiver number two?

The Steelers are still trying to figure out their starting lineup at wide receiver after trading away Diontae Johnson. Not only did they trade Johnson, however, they also released Allen Robinson II, or two-thirds of their starters. While they retain George Pickens, the rest of the depth chart is unproven. And even in the case of Calvin Austin III, who has been here, there is minimal advantage given the changes.

Austin is entering his third season since the Steelers drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List, but made it through 2023. Despite his availability, he did not produce a great deal beyond one long touchdown early in the year.

But that was the Matt Canada offense with Kenny Pickett operating it, and there’s a reason neither are here. Calvin Austin III is still here, however, and coaches are praising him in these early stages. At least on air, he is looking like the sort of player they hoped for when they took a shot on him.

And it’s not as though he’s facing a murderer’s row in the way of competition. In order to claim a starting job, Austin will have to beat out Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway, and rookie Roman Wilson, to cite a sizeable sample of the list. If you really feel compelled, you can acknowledge Dez Fitzpatrick and Denzel Mims as well.

You should always take praise at this time of year with a grain of salt though, and especially for wide receivers. Especially for players with particular traits. Anybody with size or speed should flourish in a reduced practice setting. Austin is flashing his speed right now, but will he scare any offensive coordinators?

The Steelers believed that Austin had the potential to develop into a starter, and perhaps he can. It seems likely that 2024 will be the best opportunity he might have in his entire career to claim that spot. If he can’t show that now, will he ever?

