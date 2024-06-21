Herm Edwards Sees Russell Wilson Under Pressure To Win With Steelers: ‘Big Mantle To Carry’

In a new, more stable environment with better coaching and more talent around him in an offensive scheme that fits him better, expectations for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson are high entering the 2024 season.

Wilson isn’t the only one with high expectations entering the 2024 season. The Steelers have high expectations, too, coming off an offseason that saw Pittsburgh make a number of upgrades to the roster through free agency, trades and in the 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to some shrewd business from GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl.

Those moves have Pittsburgh in position to contend in 2024 and beyond. For former head coach Herm Edwards, during a segment on NFL Live on ESPN Thursday, the Steelers have a lot of pressure on them to win, and that can be a tough mantle to carry for Wilson.

“Look, this team has a lot of pressure on it. When you think about the Pittsburgh Steelers, 2017 was the last time, they actually won in the playoffs. They’ve had a drought…” Edwards said , according to video via the NFL on ESPN YouTube page. “So, we could talk about Russell Wilson all we want, but this is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re kind of like the Lakers, right? And the Boston Celtics, they’re used to winning.

“So Russell Wilson has a big mantle to carry. He knows, ‘I gotta go there and win games, especially playoff games, ’cause we haven’t been very good.'”

After going one-and-done in the playoffs again, stretching the losing streak in playoff games to five straight, there is pressure on the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin to get back on track and start competing for Super Bowls — and quickly.

The Steelers were uber-aggressive this offseason making moves that the franchise typically hasn’t made, signing Wilson, trading for Justin Fields, handing out big money in free agency to Patrick Queen, and more.

Those moves have put the Steelers firmly in a position to compete for not only an AFC North title, but also possibly make a deep run in the playoffs this season, taking advantage of the discounts they have on Wilson and Fields at quarterback.

Though the Steelers haven’t won a Super Bowl in awhile, they are still viewed in the NFL landscape among the elite franchises, one that is consistently in the mix for the playoffs, is as stable as they come and has a long, illustrious history, much like the Celtics and Lakers in the NBA, like Edwards pointed out.

Wilson knows the pressure that comes with that. Fortunately for him, he’s a proven winner himself, having one Super Bowl title under his belt and an appearance in another.

He also has a strong 115-72-1 record as a starting quarterback and is 9-7 in the playoffs as well. He knows how to win, knows what it takes and can handle the pressure.

But it’s fair for Edwards to say this might be different pressure for Wilson coming off two tough seasons in Denver, questions about his career outlook and more stepping into a new location in Pittsburgh.

It’s time to win and win big now.