Herm Edwards Outlines Steelers’ Path To Win AFC North

Herm Edwards isn’t predicting the Pittsburgh Steelers will win the AFC North. But he’s charting a course for Pittsburgh to return to being atop the division. In Monday’s edition of NFL Live, Edwards was part of a panel that made the case for how each team could capture first place in football’s toughest division.

“If Russell Wilson could get back to the Russell Wilson that led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl,” Edwards told the show. “And why can’t he? And the fact that this offense is built similar to the offense that he ran in Seattle. They’re gonna run the ball. They’re gonna play action pass. He’s gonna have a good defense behind him.”

As the graphic in the cover photo shows, ESPN analytics give Pittsburgh just an eight percent chance to win the division. That’s last among the four clubs.

Like virtually every other team, the Steelers will be defined by their quarterback play. At least to the extent of winning the division. Pittsburgh has shown they can compete and make the playoffs with sub-par production because of their defense and penchant for winning one-score games. But they haven’t won the division since Ben Roethlisberger retired have finished second or third in three straight seasons. If they make it four-in-a-row, it’ll mark the team’s longest drought since a seven-year stretch from 1985 to 1991.

The AFC North figures to have stronger quarterback play than a year ago. Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson return after missing large chunks of 2023, the latter showing his arm strength in spring workouts. Pittsburgh also has upgraded their circumstances while Baltimore is the only constant, Lamar Jackson’s good health a key factor in why the Ravens took first place last season.

Pittsburgh’s built up their clearest and strongest identity, matching personnel to that personality. Under Omar Khan, the team’s made heavy investments in their offensive line with the intent of leaning on their ground game. That’ll take the pressure off Wilson.

In the two years Wilson posted his highest quarterback ratings, 2018 and 2015, he ranked 20th and 17th in pass attempts, under the 500-mark each season (and he didn’t miss a game either year). Pittsburgh would happily take a similar outcome in 2023. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith runs the ball as much as any play caller in football. In four of his five years as OC or head coach, his teams have finished in the top ten in carries. Three times, he finished in the top three.

Edwards thinks that offensive philosophy meshes best with Wilson.

“And if you think about Russell Wilson, that’s when he’s at his best. When he can play action pass. Use the run game to set up the passing game and have a great defense that plays behind him.”

Ultimately, most of the NFL Live panel predicted the Ravens would repeat as champs. With a more potent offense and always-stout defense, it’s fair to pick them again. But any of the four teams has a case to beat the other three out. And only the Steelers have consistently proven to win against their division foes, victorious in two-thirds of their AFC North contests since 2020.