Heath Miller ‘Loved And Hated’ Playing The Ravens: ‘Those Are The Games That You’ll Remember’

Heath Miller was the everyman on the Pittsburgh Steelers in many things—including his feelings about the Baltimore Ravens. The tight end had such a following that fans still chanted his name when another tight end made a catch. Perhaps that’s partly because he was so down to earth and humble. But when it came time to play football, he didn’t hold back. That’s why playing the Ravens was so meaningful.
“I hated and loved the Ravens, because they were built just like us”, Miller told Cameron Heyward on the Not Just Football podcast. “We knew every game was gonna be physical. You’re gonna sore for a while afterwards. A while afterwards. But you also loved it because I felt like it brought out the best in both sides. We saw probably their best playing against us and vice versa, they saw our best. Those are the games that you’ll remember, so that’s why you enjoy it”.
You don’t have to look long or hard to find descriptions of Ravens-Steelers games as a “bloodbath” or a “slobberknocker”. But it was Heath Miller’s era that defined the reputation the rivalry still holds today. Frankly, it’s not even the same, partly because rule changes basically made it illegal. But your body still doesn’t feel good waking up the day after a Ravens game.
While the Ravens and Steelers games are still occasionally bathed in blood, the results tend to end the same. The fact is the Steelers have won seven of the last eight games, though streaks aren’t uncommon. The Ravens won six out of seven at one point. The most competitive and balanced games occurred during Miller’s era from 2005 on.
Then again, the Steelers did end on a three-game losing streak that ran to four at the end of Miller’s career. Across 22 games, he caught 101 passes against the Ravens for 687 yards and six touchdowns. Four of those touchdowns came in his first three seasons, oddly enough.
Miller caught another 14 passes against the Ravens in three postseason games for 177 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers won two of those games, but lost the last in the 2014 postseason.
But, of course, you can’t fully encompass Heath Miller’s contributions to any rivalry without also acknowledging his blocking. Miller was the epitome of the complete tight end, which is why he hardly left the field. You simply don’t get many players like that these days.
Like Miller, many Steelers fans hate and love the Ravens, and the feeling is mutual. Just ask our resident Ravens fan, berad, who can’t stay away from us. They all secretly want to be Steelers fans, of course, or are Steelers fans on the downlow. And they hate themselves for it. That’s why self-acceptance is so important.
Just say it, berad. We will accept you. It’s time to live your truth.