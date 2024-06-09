Heath Miller: ‘I Side With The Defense’ On Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

The NFL must seem like a different game today for older players like Heath Miller. The league revises the rules every offseason, and the general trend is obvious to everybody. The former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end knows it’s only gotten easier to play offense. And he’s not really a fan, particularly of the new ban on the hip-drop tackle.
“I actually side with the defense on the new rule”, Miller said on Cameron Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. Heyward, a current Pittsburgh Steelers defender, has been vocal in his opinion about the rule. Many offensive players have also expressed skepticism about the need for the rule, including RB Jaylen Warren.
The NFL banned the hip-drop tackle back in March, with the backing of pretty much the whole league. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II both spoke out in favor of it. Tomlin did say, for his part, that he hopes and expects the NFL to officiate it through the purse primarily. The NFL will fine players for hip-drop tackles more than they will throw flags, except in egregious cases. Miller might agree that the one suffered by fellow tight end Mark Andrews could qualify.
Or perhaps he wouldn’t. It might be hard to, having played for the Steelers during an era so defined by its defense. It was only in the latter stages of his career that the offense began taking a more prominent role, particularly the passing game.
“It’s hard. With every new rule, it becomes harder and harder to play defense, I feel like. That could even be from the target area”, Miller said, opining about the rule changes of the past decade. “Your target area is now waist down. As a receiver, that’s probably the last part you want to be hit when you don’t see it coming. So, I feel bad for you guys in that regard”.
“You have to lay the quarterbacks down nicely and all that stuff. I’m with you on this one”.
Now, the hip-drop tackle isn’t exactly a textbook-form tackle. Tackles of this nature tend only to occur in desperate situations, but for many defenders, that’s precisely the point. Opponents of the new rule argue that the ban essentially prevents defenders from stopping plays in some situations. It’s hard to avoid swiveling your hips to bring a runner down when you’re chasing him from behind.
But hip-drop tackles do bring with them an increased rate of injury, and that’s what the NFL sought to curtail. Heath Miller will be watching like the rest of us to see the impact on the game. Truth be told, though, it will likely be a very minor one. In how many instances will we find ourselves saying, “That wouldn’t have been a touchdown if he could hip-drop tackle”? I’m guessing not many.