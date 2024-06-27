‘He Takes Over Football Games’: Former LS Kam Canaday Details T.J. Watt’s Dominance On Sundays

Throughout his storied career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, star outside linebacker and future Hall of Famer T.J. Watt often transforms into a menacing quarterback hunter on game days.

During the week, Watt is largely quiet and reserved, going about his business, putting in the work out of the spotlight. Once game day rolls around though, Watt becomes a different person entirely.

Former Steelers long-snapper Kameron Canaday would know. During his Steelers career, Canaday was Watt’s roommate on the road, and saw first-hand how Watt transformed on game days, becoming a dominant force for the Steelers.

In an interview with Cameron Hanes on his podcast on YouTube, Canaday said Watt “turns into a full-grown male lion” and just attacks and dominates in relentless fashion.

“As far as intensity goes, it doesn’t get any more [intense] than T.J. Watt on a Sunday,” Canaday said, according to video via Hanes’ YouTube page. “I mean, that guy…he turns into a full-grown male lion. I mean, it’s just attack, attack, attack.”

That mindset has done wonders for Watt in his NFL career.

As the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with very little outside linebacker experience coming out of Wisconsin compared to others, Watt has been quite the story of development.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Watt has been the best pass rusher in football, racking up 96.5 sacks in that span and becoming the all-time sacks leader in Steelers’ history. He is just the fourth player ever with two seasons with at least 19 sacks, and the first player to lead the league in sacks in three different seasons.

He’s as good as they get. Not only now, but in the history of the NFL, when it comes to getting after the quarterback, changing games and helping his team win.

For Canaday though, Watt’s a guy that you look at physically and wonder how he dominates.

“When you see him, you’re just like, ‘How is this guy dominating?’ Because he’s big and he is strong, but it’s like his motor and his drive and his heart. He just beats guys down,” Canaday added of Watt. “And then just when it’s time to go, he’s still on top of you and you’re tired and it’s just…he’s like those guys in the UFC that just don’t slow down.

“And they just wear and wear it on you and then you’re done. That’s what he does to offensive tackles. It’s fun to watch. He takes over football games.”

Watt isn’t the biggest or strongest, and he doesn’t look like he’s straight out of a comic book. But that doesn’t matter. Watt has worked incredibly hard on his craft, developing a complete game. He uses his hands incredibly well, has a great get-off and remains very flexible, able to dip and rip around the edge.

Watt’s motor is one of his best traits. It’s that relentless drive that pushes him, leads to him playing with all-out effort consistently, and helps him wear down and discourage opposing offensive linemen throughout games, which can lead to Watt winning — and winning big — late in games.

Ultimately, that’s what sets him apart.