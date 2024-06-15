FS1’s Joy Taylor Wonders Why Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins Are Being Viewed In Different Lights

This offseason saw quite the reshuffling of quarterbacks across the NFL. I am sure you all remember back to January and February when the Pittsburgh Steelers were linked to virtually every quarterback that was available or that had a chance of becoming available. Much to everybody’s surprise, both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields joined the team. Based on his track record and even his 2023 stats, the Steelers got a sizable upgrade at quarterback replacing Kenny Pickett with Wilson.

But many in the national media have not been so optimistic about the Wilson-led Steelers. It could be partially because of having Fields, who is 10 years younger, behind him on the depth chart, and there is something to be said about Wilson’s 11-19 record as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback. But there is another 35-year-old quarterback who moved teams who isn’t receiving the same treatment. That is Kirk Cousins, now of the Atlanta Falcons after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

FS1’s Joy Taylor is frustrated by this discrepancy in how the two quarterbacks are being viewed with most national analysts much higher on the prospects of a Cousins-led Falcons team over a Wilson-led Steelers team.

“Why do we put Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson in different leagues,” Taylor asked the panel during SPEAK! on FS1. “Kirk Cousins is 1-4 in the playoffs. That’s not good. They are the same age. I don’t wanna pick on Kirk right now, but I’m just confused. We talk about Russ like he’s ancient and incapable. Like, my man’s been to two Super Bowls. He’s won a Super Bowl.

“What has Kirk Cousins done in this league that we put Kirk in this other category. Like $100 million, instant faith, no leash, this is your team. It’s so confusing to me…What’s Russ’ best attribute? Winning. What do the Steelers do? Winning. That sounds like a pair.”

It is an interesting thing to think about, especially with Michael Penix Jr. being drafted in the first round. They both have a young quarterback with potential behind them, but many are painting the Steelers QB situation as a competition while they are not doing the same with Cousins in Atlanta.

Wilson didn’t have his best couple of seasons with the Broncos, but he also isn’t coming off an Achilles injury like Cousins is. Wilson was a perennial contender in the playoffs for much of his career while Cousins has struggled to win in the tournament at all.

But if you look at their stats from the last three seasons combined, you can start to see why they are being viewed in different lights.

Wilson: 17-27 record, 63.8 completion percentage, 9,707 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions

Cousins: 25-16 record, 66.8 completion percentage, 11,099 passing yards, 80 touchdowns, 26 interceptions

There is also the matter of what each team has invested in them. Wilson has the unique situation of being paid just $1.21 million by the Steelers because the Broncos are picking up the rest of his tab from their previous guarantees. Cousins has $100 million guaranteed and a brand new contract that everybody in the Falcons organization is now tied to. That obviously plays a big role in how secure each player’s starting job is with their respective teams.

I don’t have a strong conviction either way for which quarterback I would want if I was wearing the GM hat. They are both 35, one has a better history of success, while the other has been better in recent years. One is entering the season with a clean bill of health, while the other is coming off an Achilles. Considering the price tags, Wilson is probably the safer bet.

We will get a chance to see both quarterbacks in Week 1 of the upcoming season when the Steelers go on the road to play the Falcons. The two rehomed veterans will be the central storyline for that game, no doubt.